Highest distinction of Romanian Police goes to agent killed on duty

The Romanian Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) has granted the Honorary Emblem of the Romanian Police to policeman Sorin Vezeteu, who was killed on duty last year. The distinction, the highest of the Romanian Police, was granted as part of the Policeman of the Year gala, held on the day of the institution.

Policeman Sorin Vezeteu was killed in July 2017 in the Suceava train station, in north-eastern Romania, after an attacker stabbed him repeatedly. The policeman was assaulted from behind, with no apparent reason. His death sparked discussions about the under-staffing of the local Police and the way agents are equipped.

The Suceava attacker, who had been convicted twice before in Spain for acts of violence, admitted to the crime immediately after committing it and told the policemen he did not regret anything. In September 2017, Vezeteu’s attacker committed suicide, while in preventive arrest in the Botoşani Penitentiary.

Vezeteu was 38 years old and had been working with the Romanian Police for the 15 years. He was married and had two children.

The award for Vezeteu was handed to his wife, Elena Vezeteu, herself a police agent in Suceava.

(Photos: Politia Romana Facebook Page)

