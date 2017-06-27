Higher salaries in Romania’s army from next month

The military and contract staff in Romania’s Ministry of National Defense will see a 15% salary increase starting July 1, said the interim labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu.

The pension point will increase to RON 1,000 (EUR 220) on the same date, resulting in higher pensions, she added, reports local Agerpres.

The emergency ordinance that provides higher salaries for employees in the National Defense Ministry was already approved.

“The money is provided in the budget. The bill (OUG) has been adopted and nothing can happen,” Vasilescu explained.

She added that president Klaus Iohannis can’t intervene. Even if he doesn’t approve the law, it will go back to the Parliament, where it will be “rapidly” adopted this time.

