Hervis Sports to open four stores in Romania in December and 10 others in 2019

Austrian sporting equipment retailer Hervis, which entered the local market in 2007, will end the year with a total of 30 stores in Romania after it will open four new units in December alone.

Moreover, the company will accelerate its expansion with ten new stores to be opened in 2019, up from seven units opened in 2018.

The investment in a Hervis store in Romania amounts to around EUR 1 million, according to company’s estimates a decade ago when it entered the market. At that time, the company was envisaging 50 stores by 2014, but the 2008-2009 recession poured cold water on the quick expansion plans.

In total, Hervis stores cover now 19 Romanian cities. Out of the total of 26 stores (as of now), six are located in the capital city Bucharest.

In 2017, Hervis reported RON 160 million (EUR 35 million) turnover in Romania, 23% more than in the year before. Hervis stores sell Nike, Adidas, Puma, Wilson, Fischer, Atomic, and Mammut brand products. The retailer is part of Austrian group SPAR.

