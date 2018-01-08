Romania’s Health Ministry takes EUR 250 mln from World Bank for equipment

Romania’s Health Ministry will buy 14 computed tomography (CT) scanners and 24 nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for local hospitals that don’t have such equipment.

The ministry will also purchase 21 picture archiving and communication systems (PACS).

The funds for this acquisition come from a EUR 250 million loan from the World Bank. Besides the imaging equipment acquisition, the World Bank deal also provides the construction of new intensive care units, emergency care units, burns units, surgery rooms, the rehabilitation of existing centers, and the purchase of necessary equipment, according to the Health Ministry.

