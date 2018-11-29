-3.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 29, 17:44

Health Ministry finalizes list of strategic interest drugs for Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s Health Ministry has finalized the list of drugs of strategic interest. It is based on the list of essential drugs published by the World Health Organization, which has been adapted to Romania’s specific therapeutic needs.

The Health Ministry worked for more than three months on creating this list, which will be put up for public debate.

Based on this list, the Health Ministry will issue subsequent decisions to ensure that these drugs are available in adequate quantities in Romania. The ministry’s list includes 243 drugs and vaccines.

Romania has been confronted with shortages of drugs for patients with serious conditions, such as cancer.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.