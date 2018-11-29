Health Ministry finalizes list of strategic interest drugs for Romania

Romania’s Health Ministry has finalized the list of drugs of strategic interest. It is based on the list of essential drugs published by the World Health Organization, which has been adapted to Romania’s specific therapeutic needs.

The Health Ministry worked for more than three months on creating this list, which will be put up for public debate.

Based on this list, the Health Ministry will issue subsequent decisions to ensure that these drugs are available in adequate quantities in Romania. The ministry’s list includes 243 drugs and vaccines.

Romania has been confronted with shortages of drugs for patients with serious conditions, such as cancer.

