Former pharma lobby group head to lead Romania’s Health Insurance House

Romanian prime minister Mihai Tudose appointed Laurentiu-Teodor Mihai as president of Romania’s National Health Insurance House (CNAS), reports Hotnews.ro.

Laurentiu Mihai has been the executive director of the Romanian Association of Generic Drug Manufacturers (APMGR) in the last eight years. APMGR brings together the biggest generic drug producers on the localmarket such as Alvogen, Sandoz, Zentiva, Gedeon Richter. It is one of the strongest lobby groups in pharma.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette yesterday evening.

Marian Burcea, the former director of Romania’s National Health Insurance House, was detained by the anti-corruption prosecutors at the end of August. Tudose removed him from office on September 1. Large amounts of money from the Bucharest Health Insurance House (CASMB) were allegedly defrauded by reimbursing fictitious home care medical services based on hundreds of fake medical files.

[email protected]