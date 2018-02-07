8 °C
Bucharest
Feb 07, 17:07

Bucharest cinema screens British theater productions

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Two theater productions filmed on London stages and featuring British casts will be screened at Happy Cinema in Bucharest.

Oscar Wilde’s A Woman of No Importance, filmed at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, will be screened on February 24, beginning 17:00.

At the same time, the Royal Shakespeare Company production Twelfth Night will be screened on March 3, beginning 16:00.

Happy Cinema also screens live broadcasts of international opera productions.

The program of events and films showcased at the cinema can be checked here.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list