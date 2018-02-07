Bucharest cinema screens British theater productions

Two theater productions filmed on London stages and featuring British casts will be screened at Happy Cinema in Bucharest.

Oscar Wilde’s A Woman of No Importance, filmed at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, will be screened on February 24, beginning 17:00.

At the same time, the Royal Shakespeare Company production Twelfth Night will be screened on March 3, beginning 16:00.

Happy Cinema also screens live broadcasts of international opera productions.

The program of events and films showcased at the cinema can be checked here.

[email protected]