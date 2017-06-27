Half of executives in Romania believe local management is below EU average

The management in Romania is inferior to the one prevailing in the EU, say almost 40% of the local companies’ managers, according to a research conducted by the National Council of Private Small and Medium Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), together with the Romanian Academic Management Society (SAMRO).

Nearly one third of managers believe that leadership is roughly the same in Romania and other EU countries, and more than a tenth of executives believe Romanian management is superior to the European average, according to the study presented yesterday.

Compared to the management in other Central and Eastern European countries, more than 37% of respondents believe that Romanian management is the same or even superior, slightly higher than the level registered in 2015 of 34.5%.

Romanian managers’ weak areas include lack of focus on priorities (29%), the poor organization of activities (25%) or the reduced capacity to motivate employees in the organization (20%).

