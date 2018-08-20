Israeli developer wants to buy historic palace in Bucharest

Israeli company Hagag Development Europe is interested in buying the Stirbei Palace on Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei and integrate it into a bigger real estate project that will also include the former Petrom headquarters, which the group bought earlier this year, local Profit.ro reported.

The company announced in July that it planned to invest EUR 8 million in consolidating the former Petrom headquarters on Calea Victoriei.

The Stirbei Palace was inaugurated in 1835 and belonged to the Stirbei princely family in Tara Romaneasca.

