3 °C
Bucharest
Feb 14, 11:50

Romanians who hacked Washington police system to be extradited

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Bucharest Court of Appeal admitted on Tuesday a request from the American authorities to extradite Romanian hackers Mihail Isvanca and Eveline Cismaru.

The two hackers allegedly used ransomware programs to take over computers that controlled two-thirds of the Washington D.C. Police Department’s outdoor surveillance cameras just before US President Donald Trump’s inauguration. They asked for ransom to unlock the blocked computers.

Isvanca, 25, and Cismaru, 28, are being charged in a D.C. federal court with fraud and computer crimes. The case is high priority as the two Romanians’ actions impacted the Secret Service’s mission and may have affected the security plan for the presidential inauguration.

The two hackers were arrested in Romania in December. The Bucharest Court of Appeal’s decision is not final.

US charges Romanians over Washington DC surveillance cameras hacking

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list