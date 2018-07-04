Groupe Renault Romania changes CFO

Groupe Renault Romania named Aurelia Leoveanu as its new administrative and financial director.

She replaces Liviu Bocsaru, who has held this position in the last six years. Bocsaru was promoted to Director of Controlling Transformation Projects of Renault group, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Aurelia Leoveanu took over as CFO of Groupe Renault Romania starting July 1. She has 22 years of experience in finance and accounting and has been working for the group since 2002. She starts in the group’s financing division Renault Credit International (RCI) and her latest position was that of general manager of RCI Romania, which is the main financing partner for Renault’s sales in the country.

Groupe Renault includes the biggest company in Romania, car producer Automobile Dacia, which had a turnover of over EUR 5 billion in 2017.

