15.5 °C
Bucharest
Sep 06, 11:30

French group Groupama’s Romanian subsidiary sees higher revenues

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Insurance firm Groupama Asigurari, French group Groupama’s local subsidiary, wrote gross premiums of RON 462 million (EUR 100.5 million) in the first six months of this year, up over 5% year-on-year.

The company’s revenues from mandatory car insurance policies (RCA) went down by 11% to RON 109 million (EUR 23.7 million) whereas the sales of optional car insurance policies (CASCO) rose by 9% year-on-year to RON 189 million (EUR 41.1 million).

The revenues from the general insurance segment thus reached RON 445 million (EUR 96.8 million), up 5.3% year-on-year.

The value of gross written premiums in the health and accident segment went up by 87% year-on-year. The property segment rose by 8% during this period reaching RON 100 million (EUR 21.7 million).

Allianz-Tiriac, Generali Romania, and Groupama were ranking first in April based on the customers’ satisfaction.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list