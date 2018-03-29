Fondul Proprietatea manager leaves Franklin Templeton group

Greg Konieczny, the Polish manager who has been at the helm of Fondul Proprietatea, the biggest investment fund in Romania, since 2011, will leave both the fund and the Franklin Templeton group, which has the management mandate at Fondul Proprietatea.

“I’ve decided to leave Franklin Templeton after 22 years in the company. My last day with this firm is March 31,” Konieczny wrote in a message, quoted by local Ziarul Financiar.

He has worked for Franklin Templeton since 1995, most recently as head of Speciality Strategies within Templeton Emerging Markets Group (TEMG).

At the beginning of this year, Franklin Templeton announced that Konieczny would leave Fondul Proprietatea at the end of March, after sharing the fund manager responsibilities with Johan Meyer since November 2016. Meyer will take over as sole fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea starting April 1.

