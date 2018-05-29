Green Hours Jazz Fest in Bucharest holds anniversary edition

The Bucharest jazz club and artistic hub Green Hours will host the tenth edition of the Green Hours Jazz Fest between May 31st and June 3rd.

The four-day festival will cover nine concert sessions featuring established and emerging European jazz names. One event, for children, will be held at the Elvire Popesco cinema, at the French Institute.

Among the artists who will perform at the festival are: Nik Bärtsch (Switzerland), Leszek Możdżer (Poland), Mircea Tiberian (Romania), LABtrio (Belgium), Uriel Herman Trio (Israel), Tin Men And The Telephone (The Netherlands), Trio Aïrés (France), Sons Of Kemet (UK) and Jasper Høiby’s Fellow Creatures (Denmark/UK).

The full program of the event and details about the tickets are available here.

