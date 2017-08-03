Greek toy retailer adds new store in North-Eastern Romania

Greek toy retailer Jumbo will open a new store in Suceava, North -Eastern Romania, on the premises of the former Real store in the city, the retailer has announced.

It is already looking for employees for the new shop. Jumbo also wants to hire more people in its stores in Constanta and Bucharest, according to a job ad on the Bestjobs platform, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company entered the local market in 2013. It currently operates eight stores in Romania, after opening a 16,000-sqm toy hypermarket in Constanta a month ago, also on the premises of a former Real store.

The retailer wants to triple the number of its stores in Romania in the next five years, according to its most recent financial statement. The expansion in Romania is related to the company’s good results on the local market.

Jumbo has recorded the biggest growth in Romania among all markets where it’s active, namely 36%.

