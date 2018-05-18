Govt. replaces Romania’s governmental agent at the Court of Justice of the EU

The Government replaced Romania’s governmental agent at the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) on Wednesday evening, May 16, after ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea complained that “there is a gentleman at the Foreign Affairs Ministry who opposed everything that comes from the Government”.

Horatiu Radu had held this position in the last 7 years after being Romania’s agent at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for another 4 years. He was replaced with Costin-Radu Cantar, who failed to pass the admission exam organized by the Foreign Affairs Ministry two years ago, local Profit.ro reported.

Romania’s governmental agent at the Court of Justice of the EU defends Romania in the cases initiated by the European Commission (EC) also known as infringement cases, which are related to implementing EU regulations in local legislation. He also issues opinions on the Government’s initiatives to change the local legislation and their compliance with EU regulations.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea complained that a gentleman at the Foreign Affairs Ministry was blocking the Government’s initiatives and asked for a serious analysis of all those who have been blocking government acts.

Horatiu Radu said in a statement that in his seven years as an agent at the CJEU he managed to get an EC sanction of EUR 100 million against Romania revoked and he closed over 200 infringement cases against Romania through negotiations. He also said that the Romanian institutions have been resisting the transposal of EU legislation.

(photo source: Ue.mae.ro)