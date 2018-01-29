4 °C
Bucharest
Jan 29, 14:31

Romania’s new govt. wants to remove income tax for doctors

by Romania Insider
Romania’s new government promises to remove the income tax for doctors starting January 2019. The previous PSD-ALDE governments also made this promise but postponed its implementation without setting any deadline.

The governing program of the cabinet led by PSD’s Viorica Dancila provides 0% income tax for doctors starting January 1, 2019, local Profit.ro reported.

The governing program also keeps the objective to build 8 regional hospitals with an estimated cost of EUR 300 million each, and a republican hospital in Bucharest, with an estimated cost of EUR 1.1 billion. These should be financed by the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund.

