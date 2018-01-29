Romania’s new govt. wants to remove income tax for doctors

Romania’s new government promises to remove the income tax for doctors starting January 2019. The previous PSD-ALDE governments also made this promise but postponed its implementation without setting any deadline.

The governing program of the cabinet led by PSD’s Viorica Dancila provides 0% income tax for doctors starting January 1, 2019, local Profit.ro reported.

The governing program also keeps the objective to build 8 regional hospitals with an estimated cost of EUR 300 million each, and a republican hospital in Bucharest, with an estimated cost of EUR 1.1 billion. These should be financed by the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund.

New Romanian govt. plans to cut VAT from 19% to 18%

[email protected]