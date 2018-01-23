Romania’s Govt. may postpone or drop a controversial fiscal form

Romania’s new government may postpone and eventually remove a fiscal form that has raised many controversies and critics in recent weeks, known as Form 600 (Declaratia 600).

All individuals who made revenues over a certain threshold from independent activities in Romania last year should fill in this form and sent it to the tax agency ANAF by the end of this month. Based on this form, the tax agency should determine the social contributions (CAS) and health insurance contributions (CASS) these taxpayers have to pay this year.

Some 210,000 taxpayers must download this form from ANAF’s website, fill it in and send it back by January 31. The tax agency’s website crashed on Monday due to the increased activity.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea (picture, right) said on Monday that the deadline for filling in and submitting Form 600 may be postponed for March 1. He also suggested that the new government may even remove this form and find another, more civilized way to avoid the discomfort of those who had to fill in and send this form to the tax agency. He added that this fiscal measure was poorly promoted and explained and that the new government should come up with detailed explanations.

Senate president Calin Popescu Tariceanu (picture, left), the leader of PSD’s junior coalition partner ALDE, also said that Form 600 needed to be substantially changed, in order to eliminate the difficult procedure.

Meanwhile, the PSD leader suggested that the ruling coalition may decide to introduce the global household revenue tax in the new governing program. This measure, which was first announced last year by the Grindeanu cabinet, also raised many controversies, as it would completely change the way individuals pay taxes in Romania.

