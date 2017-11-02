Romanian Govt. approves memorandum to build five regional hospitals

Romania’s Government approved yesterday a memorandum to start the necessary proceedings for building five regional hospitals in Timisoara, Targu-Mures, Constanta, Braila-Galati and Brasov.

The Government will undertake initiatives to find financing solutions for the five regional hospitals and keep the annual deficit target. If government borrowing is required, this will be done in compliance with the public debt laws, according to the Government.

Central authorities will also start talks with local authorities to find plots where they can build the hospitals.

Under the governing program, the Ministry of Health is responsible for preparing the projects to build eight regional hospitals, three of which are funded with European money, and five hospitals will be built with money from the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund (FSDI). The sovereign fund is another ambitious plan, which the Government hasn’t yet started implementing.

