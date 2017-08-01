Govt. looks into abuses suffered by Romanian workers in Spain

Romania is trying to prevent and fight labor exploitation of Romanians in Spain. Romanian Prime minister Mihai Tudose has agreed, together with representatives of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Bucharest, several measures to this respect.

A Task Force headed by the PM and including staff from several ministries will try to combat and prevent modern slavery and the abuses to which Romanian workers are exposed. The aim is also to inform the people who are most exposed to such risks, as well as provide assistance to victims of labor exploitation, said the PM yesterday.

Other measures include drafting a National Plan to Combat Modern Slavery and the National Strategy against Trafficking in Persons. The Government also plans to carry out information sessions in the Botosani, Suceava and Neamt, the origin counties of many Romanians working in Spain.

