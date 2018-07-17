Romanian Govt. looking to buy anti-ship missile systems

The Romanian Government is expected to make a decision this week that would allow the Defense Ministry to start the negotiations for the purchase of mobile anti-ship missile systems.

These systems will be deployed on the Black Sea coast and will be part of Romania’s marine defense. The contract has an estimated value of EUR 137 million, VAT not included, to be paid between 2018 and 2023, local Hotnews.ro reported.

However, the stake for potential bidders is much higher, as Romania is expected to use the same anti-ship missile systems in the future for its military ships, namely the two frigates that will be modernized and the four multirole corvettes that will be built.

Four US and European groups are interested in this program. These include European group MBDA, US group Boeing, Swedish group Saab and Norwegian group Kongsberg.

