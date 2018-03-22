Govt. letter to EC differs in tone from Romanian to English

The letter that Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila recently sent to European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker differs in tone in its Romanian and English versions, journalist Liviu Avram pointed out, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The letter was asking the EC president for clarifications on an alleged interference by the EC in the justice process in Romania.

When referring to the removal of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the English version speaks of the country’s progress in the area of justice and how it “fulfils all the conditions” for the CVM to be lifted.

English version: “From the above considerations and in view of the constant progress made by Romania in the field of justice, I would rightly stress again, Mr. President, that our country fulfills all the conditions for the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, a measure which, once taken, will open new horizons and perspectives of our partnership.”

However, the Romanian-language letter speaks of the lifting of the CVM as being required. It uses the Romanian verb “se impune” which translates into “be called for/ required/ appropriate.”

Romanian version: “Subliniez, din nou, domnule presedinte, ca se impune ridicarea Mecanismului de Cooperare si Verificare”/ “I emphasize again, Mr. President, that the lifting of the MCV is called for.”

In a different part of the letter, the inquiry about the nature of the document attributed to the EC is preceded by the formal “whether,” introducing its hypothetical effects.

English version: “It is essential for securing our institutional collaboration and strengthening judicial integrity in Romania to find out whether the document attributed to the European Commission is an authentic one, assumed institutionally, and if it is the only document of its kind and whether it was capable of bringing, by its content or effects, interference with the proper functioning of justice and breach principles of law”.

The Romanian version asks for clarifications on the nature of the document but it does not introduce its effects with the same hypothetical formula.

Romanian version: “singurul document de acest fel, de natura sa aduca ingerinte in functionarea justitiei si separatia puterilor in stat”/ “the only document of its kind, capable of bringing interference with the proper functioning of justice and the separation of powers in the state.”

The Romanian, English and French versions of the letter can be read here.

