Google to send its cars back to Romania’s cities to update Google Maps, Street View

Google will start collecting new Street View images from Romania’s largest cities to update its Google Maps service. Google’s Street View cars will come back to explore the streets of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Sibiu, the company announced.

Street View for Google Maps has been available in Romania starting end 2010. It was the first service introduced locally after Google opened its local office in November 2010. Images in Google Maps for Romania were last updated in April 2013. This service is available for 40,000 kilometers of roads which cover almost all of the country.

Google Maps also features panoramic images for important tourist attractions in Romania.

Images collected by Google’s Street View cars are first edited before publishing and people who appear in them are blurred, in order to protect their identities. Car identification numbers are also blurred, the company says.

Google Maps has more than one billion users each month. The service covers 51.2 million kilometers of roads across the globe. More than 6 million kilometers also have the Street View feature, which is available in 56 countries.

