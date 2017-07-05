Google partners with universities in Romania for six regional hubs

More than one year after launching the Atelierul Digital (Digital Workshop) platform in Romania, Google has decided to expand the program by opening six regional hubs in collaboration with universities across the country, reports local Startupcafe.ro.

The new regional hubs will operate in universities in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, Timisoara, Constanta, and Brasov.

The hubs are aimed at connecting the universities with the business environments, offering students and entrepreneurs a collaborative work space, as well as practical training sessions in entrepreneurship and digital marketing.

Moreover, the SMEs can also require online consultancy via these hubs. A group of digital consultants will offer free advice to local SMEs in using digital tools, strategy and online marketing.

Some 60,000 students, entrepreneurs, and employees have used the Atelierul Digital program so far.

Irina Marica, [email protected]