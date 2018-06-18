21.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 18, 22:58

Google launches digital hub at Romanian university

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Google will launch a digital workshop for programmers at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN), a technical hub aimed at helping students set up and develop tech start-ups, local Mediafax reported.

The new hub will also host student trainings on developing mobile apps while those who wish to have access to certain technologies will benefit from support and mentoring, according to Dan Oros, marketing manager Google Romania.

“Google launches in the fall of 2018 digital workshops for programmers, three technical hubs in three universities in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara where we plan to do four types of activities, namely trainings on developing mobile apps, support and mentoring for students wishing to have access to certain technologies, supporting the setting up of tech start-ups by students, providing financial support of USD 20,000 for start-ups that want to grow faster and expand,” Oros said.

Ministry: Real digitization needed in Romania as people lack basic digital competencies

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now