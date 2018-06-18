Google launches digital hub at Romanian university

Google will launch a digital workshop for programmers at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN), a technical hub aimed at helping students set up and develop tech start-ups, local Mediafax reported.

The new hub will also host student trainings on developing mobile apps while those who wish to have access to certain technologies will benefit from support and mentoring, according to Dan Oros, marketing manager Google Romania.

“Google launches in the fall of 2018 digital workshops for programmers, three technical hubs in three universities in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara where we plan to do four types of activities, namely trainings on developing mobile apps, support and mentoring for students wishing to have access to certain technologies, supporting the setting up of tech start-ups by students, providing financial support of USD 20,000 for start-ups that want to grow faster and expand,” Oros said.

Irina Marica, [email protected]