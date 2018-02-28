Good Friday, closer to becoming public holiday in Romania

The Chamber of Deputies also adopted the bill that makes the Friday before Easter, also known as Good Friday, a public holiday in Romania, local News.ro reported.

The Senate passed the bill last week. Next, the legislative proposal will go to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation. If the president also promulgates the bill, the Good Friday will become a non-working day in Romania.

The bill was initiated by deputy Szabo Odon of the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR). According to him, Good Friday is a public holiday in 16 of the 28 countries in the EU.

Romania has 14 public holidays that are also legal days off.

Irina Marica, [email protected]