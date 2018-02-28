-8 °C
Bucharest
Feb 28, 21:36

Good Friday, closer to becoming public holiday in Romania

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

The Chamber of Deputies also adopted the bill that makes the Friday before Easter, also known as Good Friday, a public holiday in Romania, local News.ro reported.

The Senate passed the bill last week. Next, the legislative proposal will go to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation. If the president also promulgates the bill, the Good Friday will become a non-working day in Romania.

The bill was initiated by deputy Szabo Odon of the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR). According to him, Good Friday is a public holiday in 16 of the 28 countries in the EU.

Romania has 14 public holidays that are also legal days off.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list