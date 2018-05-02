American rock band Godsmack to perform in Bucharest this fall

US rock group Godsmack will return to Romania for a concert held in Bucharest, on November 26, at Arenele Romane.

The group was established in 1995 and has released seven studio albums since. Three of them ranked at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, namely Faceless, IV and The Oracle. The band also had 23 songs in the top 10 radio hits in the United States. They have sold more than 20 million albums in less than 10 years.

To honor the group’s success after their sixth album, 1000hp, the city of Boston is celebrating a Godsmack day on August 6, following a mayor’s decree. Their latest album was released this April and is titled When Legends Rise.

Early bird tickets go on sale on May 4 at iabilet.ro and in the iabilet.ro network. The early bird tickets are priced RON 145 (EUR 31) and RON 185 (EUR 40).

