Spanish fast delivery app expands to Romania

The Spanish company that develops the Glovo fast delivery app entered the Romanian market, local Profit.ro reported.

Glovo is a fast delivery service similar to the US Postmates. It is an on-demand service that purchases food and non-food products ordered through the app. The service is carried-out in less than an hour by independent couriers, called Glovers.

The service is currently available in Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Chile, Argentina and Peru but Glovo recently attracted a EUR 30 million financing from several venture capital funds to expand to new markets. The company was launched in 2015 in Barcelona.

Glovo has already set up its office in Bucharest and has started the procedure for recruiting a marketing manager and a head of sales for the local market. The app mainly focuses on the food delivery market, where several other international players are already present. Dutch group takeaway.com has recently bought the local online food order platform Oliviera and Uber also announced it would launch its UberEats food delivery service locally.

The local food delivery market is currently estimated at EUR 200 million and expected to grow very fast.

[email protected]

(opening photo: Glovo on Facebook)