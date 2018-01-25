Bucharest Globus Circus fined for still keeping wild animals

Bucharest City Hall has decided to fine the city’s Globus Circus for failing to relocate all the wild animals, although the use of such animals in circus shows was banned last year.

The decision came after images of tigers and lions kept in cages, outside, appeared in the public space. The Municipality said in a press release that the animals are Siberian tigers born in captivity, adapted to the climatic conditions in Europe, local News.ro reported. Moreover, the City Hall added that the welfare of the animals that are still at the Globus Circus not only involves food and water but also physical activity, which can be done only in the specially arranged and secured spaces outside the building.

However, the City Hall has decided to fine the circus for failing to relocate all the wild animals to zoos.

Almost one year ago, the Bucharest General Council passed a decision that bans the use of wild animals in circus shows. The decision was taken after a building housing animals of the Globus Circus caught fire, leaving 11 animals dead.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Circ & Variete Globus on Facebook)