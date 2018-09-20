22 °C
Bucharest
Sep 20, 14:30

Biggest office owner in Romania ups revenues by 23% in H1

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Globalworth, the biggest owner of office space in Romania, recorded net revenues of EUR 43.1 million on the local market in the first half of this year, up by 23% compared to the same period of 2017.

The company completed new office projects and managed to draw new tenants in its office buildings in Bucharest.

In the second quarter, Globalworth completed the second building of its Globalworth Campus project, located at the Pipera subway station, thus completing the project’s first phase, which includes two buildings with 57,200 sqm of office space and 456 parking spots.

The developer also managed to draw new tenants in the project, including Dell, which leased 6,700 sqm, Honeywell (5,700 sqm), Mindspace (4,500 sqm) and Delphi (2,200 sqm).

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now