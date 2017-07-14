18 °C
Globalworth bonds get the OK for Bucharest stock listing

by Romania Insider
Eurobonds

Investment fund Globalworth will issue EUR 550 million bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after receiving the approval of Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Globalworth, which is one of the most active players in the local office market, first issued the EUR 550 million bonds on the Dublin stock exchange, but will also bring them to Bucharest this month through BT Capital Partners. The bonds will have a five-year maturity and pay a yearly interest rate of 2.875%.

Globalworth’s bonds received a BB Plus / Stable rating from Standard & Poor’s and Ba2 / Stable from Moody’s.

Globalworth had a portfolio of properties valued at EUR 977.5 million at the end of December 2016, all located in Romania.

