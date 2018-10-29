Global Woman Club launches in Bucharest next week

Global Woman Club, a growing network for women that started in an office in central London in March 2016, will launch in Bucharest on November 5 with a Business Breakfast Networking at the Athenee Palace Hilton hotel.

The event will bring together women in business and entrepreneurship in Romania, as well as international guests. The local and international speakers of the event will also be top women representatives in corporations, in the community or in their own business. They will briefly share their business experience and the industry they are active in.

The event will be held in English and is open to both women and men who want to support the Club’s mission. More details are available here.

The new regional director for Bucharest is Alexandra Badita. She came across Global Woman Club in January 2018, while living in London. She then attended the Global Woman Club breakfast in London and became a member.

Global Woman Club started in an office in central London in March 2016, and there will be 24 Global Woman Clubs worldwide by the end of 2018.

Irina Marica, [email protected]