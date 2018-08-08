Bucharest park hosts international fair Global Village this week

Multicultural fair Global Village will return with a new edition on Thursday, August 9, in Bucharest’s Alexandru Ioan Cuza Park (IOR Park).

The event is organized by AIESEC Bucharest, in collaboration with CEWE, Il Giardino and VPro.

At the event, visitors are invited to “travel” to every international stand and find the countries’ secrets. More than 20 countries will be represented at the event, such as China, Turkey, Mexico, Thailand and the U.S.

The event starts at 18:00 and the entry is free. Find more details here.

