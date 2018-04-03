Romanian software group expands to Bulgaria

Romanian group Global Technical Systems, which specializes in software development and providing technological solutions for building efficiency and security infrastructures, aims to double its turnover this year, to EUR 35 million.

The business growth will mainly be driven by the group’s expansion to Bulgaria and Serbia.

“Global Technical Systems group comprises three companies with different activities, which mainly offer innovative technological solutions for corporation, to help them increase their efficiency. These three companies finished last year with a turnover of EUR 17 million,” said Fadi Rida, the group’s general manager.

The group has offices in Germany and Serbia and plans to open one in Bulgaria this year. In Germany, the group has had projects at the Berlin Airport, Dortmund Technical University and Stuttgart Hospital.

The group plans to reach 300 employees by year-end, up by 20% over the end of 2017. Romanian entrepreneur Fadi Rida founded the group in 2007.

[email protected]

(photo source: Global Technical Systems on Facebook)