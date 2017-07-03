Global Compact Network Romania appoints new president

Global Compact Network Romania (GCNRo), the local office of the United Nations Global Compact, has changed its Steering Committee, appointing a new president and new vice-presidents.

Costinela Dragan, sustainability & communications manager of KMG International (Rompetrol Group) is the new president of GCNRo starting July 2017. She replaced Mariana Gheorghe, CEO OMV Petrom and the first president of the United Nations Global Compact Office in Romania.

Costinela Dragan has an experience of over 10 years in the oil and gas industry, in planning and performance, finance and corporate communication. From the new position, she will be in charge of promoting the Global Compact program in Romania. She will also be responsible, alongside the new vice-presidents, for creating new opportunities to connect several categories of stakeholders in programs with broad participation dedicated to this purpose.

The new vice-presidents, elected following the votes of all members of the network, are Florina Serban – senior coordinator – Internal Communication, Corporate Events & Corporate Responsibility Department of Telekom Romania, Mona Nicolici – head of sustainability at OMV Petrom Romania, Alessio Menegazzo – director of sustainability and institutional affairs at Enel Romania, and Valer Hancas – manager corporate affairs & communication at Kaufland Romania.

Global Compact Network Romania was launched two years ago, on May 15, 2015, for the implementation of the United Nations Global Compact in Romania.

