Swiss group GF Automotive buys Romanian factories

GF Automotive, a division of the Swiss group Georg Fischer (GF), has reached an agreement to buy Eucasting Ro, a company that owns aluminum processing factories in Pitesti and Scornicesti. The deal will be closed in November.

Eucasting Ro is a subsidiary of the Italian group Eucasting. It opened an aluminum foundry in Pitesti in 2006, and later opened a second factory in Scornicesti, where it produces aluminum parts for Bosch electric motors.

The company had a turnover of EUR 32 million last year and a net profit of EUR 4.8 million.

Eucasting has about 500 employees and collaborators in Romania. Some 60% of its sales are in the auto sector.

