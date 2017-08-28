29 °C
Swiss group GF Automotive buys Romanian factories

by Romania Insider
GF Automotive, a division of the Swiss group Georg Fischer (GF), has reached an agreement to buy Eucasting Ro, a company that owns aluminum processing factories in Pitesti and Scornicesti. The deal will be closed in November.

Eucasting Ro is a subsidiary of the Italian group Eucasting. It opened an aluminum foundry in Pitesti in 2006, and later opened a second factory in Scornicesti, where it produces aluminum parts for Bosch electric motors.

The company had a turnover of EUR 32 million last year and a net profit of EUR 4.8 million.

Eucasting has about 500 employees and collaborators in Romania. Some 60% of its sales are in the auto sector.

