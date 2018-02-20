Germanos stores in Romania rebrand into Telekom

Telekom Romania, the second-biggest telecom group on the local market, has started the rebranding process of the Germanos shops into Telekom.

The process has already started in eight Germanos shops and will further continue in the following months to include the whole Germanos shop network nationwide, which currently consists of 176 sites.

The process involves the replacement of all visual identity elements in the shops with Telekom ones. The products and services currently available in the Germanos stores will remain the same and the online shop germanos.ro will continue to be available in the next period, the group announced.

“This initiative is a natural step following the merger of all the mobile entities under Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, as absorbing company, which became effective starting December 1, 2017,” reads a press release of the group.

Germanos Telecom, the company that operated the Germanos stores until the end of last year, had a turnover of EUR 39.5 million and EUR 11.6 million losses in 2016, with 855 employees, according to official data.

[email protected]