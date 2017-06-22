German sealing systems producer opens factory in Sacele, Romania

Reiff Elastomertechnik, the German company that produces sealing and isolation systems including for the motor vehicle industry, has opened a factory in Sacele, Brasov county, in central Romania.

The company will deliver from there materials to its customers that have already entered the local market, such as the German car parts producer Hella, reports local Profit.ro.

Reiff wants to be closer to its customers. “The company (Reiff) is interested in the west region because of the need to follow its main customers (Hella for example)”, according to a document issued by local authorities.

The factory in Sacele has an area of 3,250 sqm and will provide jobs for 100 people.

The Reiff group has 1,620 employees in Germany, Poland, Belgium and China. In 2015, it recorded a turnover of EUR 523 million.

(photo source: Ret-gmbh.de)