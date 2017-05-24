German provider of 3D printing solutions opens subsidiary in Romania

FIT Group, a German provider of 3D printing solutions, has opened a subsidiary in Romania, in Brasov, where it will hire 10 software developers for a start.

The company will accelerate its software development process by over 300% after opening the new subsidiary in Romania, said Andreas Ziegler, head of the FIT Group’s research and development department, reports local Profit.ro.

“One of the strategic advantages offered by Brasov is the access to an extensive base of talented software engineers,” he added.

The German company was founded in 1995. It is headquartered in Lupburg, Germany, but has subsidiaries in Hamburg and Boston (USA). It posted revenues of EUR 24 million in 2016, up 40% year-on-year, and 250 employees.

In March this year, FIT signed a strategic partnership with the American giant Caterpillar, for designing and manufacturing 3D aluminum and titanium components.

(photo source: Fit.technology)