German Film Days start in Bucharest this November

The 12th edition of the German Film Days will take place in the capital between November 3 and November 9, at Cinemateca Eforie.

The event will feature premiers, films for the young and a cine-concert.

In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts (In Times of Fading Light), directed by Matti Geschonneck, will open the event. The film is present in the features selection for the 30th edition of the European Film Academy awards.

Actress Ozana Oancea was in charge with the selection of films to be screened.

Film director and scriptwriter Wolfgang Kohlhaase is one of the special guests of the event. He is known to the public for his films Sommer vorm Balkon (Summer in Berlin), Die Stille nach dem Schuß (The Legend of Rita), or Der schweigende Stern (First Spaceship on Venus).

Tickets for the event can already by purchased at the ticket office of Cinemateca Eforie and Cinemateca Union.

The program of the event is updated here.

(Photo source: Zilele Filmului German Facebook Page)