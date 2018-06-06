Two German families control 2.5% of the business in Romania

Two of the richest families in Germany, Schwarz and Schaeffler, are the biggest private employers in Romania, with over 43,000 jobs created.

Their companies reached a combined turnover of EUR 7 billion in Romania last year, representing about 2.5% of the total turnover of the companies in the country, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Kaufland and Lidl, two of the biggest retailers in Romania, controlled by Dieter Schwarz, reached combined sales of EUR 3.6 billion and almost 20,000 employees last year. Meanwhile, Georg Schaeffler, the member of one of Germany’s richest families, has a business of almost EUR 3.4 billion and almost 25,000 employees in Romania, via Continental, one of the biggest automotive groups in the world.

