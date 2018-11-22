German retailer dm ups sales by 22% in Romania

German cosmetics and personal care goods retailer dm drogerie markt recorded sales of over RON 415 million (EUR 89 million) in the financial year ended on September 30, 2018, up by 22.3% compared to the previous year.

The company, which currently operates 95 stores in Romania, made a net profit of RON 6.3 million (EUR 1.35 million).

The retailer invested RON 33.2 million (EUR 7.1 million) in developing and modernizing its network in the last financial year, and plans to continue its expansion.

