PwC director to run second-biggest media group in Romania

by Romania Insider
Romanian George Ureche, Corporate Finance Director at PwC, will take the helm of Antena Group, the second-biggest media company in Romania, starting March 19, 2018.

He will coordinate the group’s TV stations, namely Antena 1, Antena Stars, Happy Channel, ZU TV, and the digital platforms, namely AntenaPlay, Lajumate.ro and the company’s content websites.

Ureche worked for PwC between 2000 and 2005 and again from 2015 until 2018. From 2005 until 2015, he worked as an executive manager of MediaPro.

He will replace Isabella Carmu at the helm of the media group while Carmu will return to her previous position as Channel Manager Antena 1. Antena Group is controlled by the Voiculescu family.

