Romanian investor plans to finalize 24-floor office tower by end-2019

The Ana group, controlled by Romanian investor George Copos, has completed the work on the foundation of its Ana Tower office building.

The 24-floor tower, which is located next to the Crowne Plaza hotel in Bucharest, also owned by Copos, should be completed by the end of 2019, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project is already 30%-leased and the investor says it will be fully occupied by the time it will be completed. Audit firm PwC has already leased about 9,000 sqm of the project’s 41,000 sqm.

The total investment in this project is EUR 39 million and the construction is managed by Austrian group Strabag.

