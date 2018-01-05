Swiss group buys two aluminum casting factories in Romania

Swiss group Georg Fischer, an important supplier of automotive components, has signed the acquisition of Eucasting Ro, the local subsidiary of Italian group Eucasting, reports Profit.ro.

Eucasting Ro specializes in casting light non-ferrous metals and produces aluminum components for the automotive industry. The company has two factories in Romania, in Pitesti and Scornicesti.

In 2016, Eucasting Ro had a turnover of some EUR 32 million and a net profit of over EUR 4.8 million. The company has some 500 employees and collaborators in Romania.

GF Automotive is a top supplier for the automotive industry, with factories in Germany, Austria, and China. The group had sales of some EUR 3.1 billion in 2016.

(photo source: Georg Fischer Corporation on Facebook)