Genpact has recently moved its 2,800 employees to a new Class A building, located in Hermes Campus, Bucharest. The reasons for this include the expansion of operations and also the need to offer the employees a friendly and ergonomic workspace. Moreover, the global outsourcing service provider, present on the Romanian market since 2005, has significantly grown in the past years and soon will reach 4,000 employees.

“We are pleased to announce the relocation to the new green site in Bucharest, as the operations in Romania determined us to make important investments in both Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca centers. We wanted a place that incorporates the latest technology, a green office to help reduce carbon footprint and, last but not least, a 100% Genpact building,” says Shibu Nambiar, SVP & Chief Operating Officer of Genpact Europe, Latin America and Africa.

The Class A building has a modern design, a surface of 25,000 square meters, 8 floors, more than 40 areas for socializing and eating, multiple rooms for relaxation with different themes, as well as a bicycle parking lot. However, technology is the key asset of the building. “Our goal, regardless the location in the building, aimed at offering a wide range of spatial and technological solutions in place, in order to stimulate the activities of our colleagues and teams. That’s how we got to over 150 spaces – from huddle rooms, to open space meeting rooms, formal and informal areas assisted by technology. We are talking about modern display solutions, video conferencing systems and digital signage. Furthermore, we have a plan to build a wellness center and an after-school” says Laura Popa, VP Infrastructure Leader Europe, Americas & Africa Genpact.

Genpact Europe is present in 5 countries, through 11 delivery centers and with a number of over 5,000 employees. They are offering services in more than 23 languages, for over 60 clients.

In Romania, Genpact is the largest employer and talent developer in the business services industry, with more than 3500 employees in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest offices. Its multicultural environment embraces 220+ expats speaking multiple foreign languages like Portuguese, Dutch, Greek, Russian, Czech, Polish etc. They have been perfectly integrated within the company and already built a strong community, which is continuously growing as they are offered attractive packages and various development opportunities.

