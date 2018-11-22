Gendarmes will guard the Bucharest subway

The Romanian Gendarmerie will provide the security and protection services at the Bucharest subway after the Chamber of Deputies changed the law on the functioning of the Gendarmerie, allowing it to provide these services.

The Government will decide within 30 says how exactly this legislative change will be implemented, Bucharest subway operator Metrorex announced.

The Transport Ministry, which has the subway under its authority, and the Interior Ministry, will then have to agree on the details.

The security services at the Bucharest subway have been provided by private companies in recent years. The Bucharest subway is part of Bucharest’s critical infrastructure as over 500,000 people use it every day.

