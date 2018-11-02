Bucharest mayor makes official visit to Madrid

Gabriela Firea, the general mayor of Bucharest, will be in Madrid starting Monday, November 5, for an official visit. She was invited there by her Spanish counterpart Manuela Carmena Castrillo.

The two mayors will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two cities, in areas of sustainable development, infrastructure, education, culture and tourism, local News.ro reported.

“A city with nearly 4 million inhabitants, such as Madrid, which managed to solve traffic problems and successfully implement smart city projects in just a few years, is an administrative model for the capital of Romania,” Firea said.

During this visit, the mayor of Bucharest will also have a series of meetings with experts from Madrid City Hall on topics such as smart city and infrastructure, as well as with representatives of urban planning companies. She will also participate in the opening of the World Forum on Urban Violence and Education for Coexistence and Peace and will meet with the president of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Garrido.

Gabriela Firea also made a five-day official visit to Tokyo at the end of October.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Gabriela Firea)