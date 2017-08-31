GE’s software center in Bucharest moves to new HQ

Grid Software Solutions, the US group General Electric’s software center in Bucharest, will move to a new headquarters and will recruit at least 100 IT specialists in the next two years.

The headquarters will be located in the new office center Aviatorilor 8 built by NEPI Rockcastle, on the Aviatorilor boulevard.

The office building opened last month. It was built on the structure of the Oromolu villa, a historic building in Bucharest.

The software center has hired over 100 people since 2015 and plans to maintain the same recruitment pace in the next two years, said Silviu Cretean, Senior Services Director within the GE Software Delivery Center in Bucharest.

“The current team of 130 specialists at the GE Software Solutions center provides global technical support for projects such as integration, software development and testing,” according to a GE press release.

GE first entered Romania in 1984, when it supplied turbine-generating units for the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

