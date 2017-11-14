European Commission, guest of honor at the Gaudeamus book fair in Bucharest

The 2017 edition of Gaudeamus book fair will be organized at Romexpo in Bucharest between November 22 and November 26.

The European Commission will be the event’s guest of honor, being present at the fair with a generous stand and various events addressed both to publishing professionals and the general public.

The honorary president of the Gaudeamus fair 2017 is Romanian playwright and journalist Matei Visniec.

Gaudeamus 2017 means hundreds of thousands of titles, more than 800 events, workshops, and events for children. The fair will stay open daily from 10:00 to 20:00.

Similar to previous editions, the students, teachers, librarians, editorial / educational professionals, journalists, retirees, people with disabilities and their attendants, and organized groups will be able to enter the fair for free. The rest of the visitors will have to purchase one-day tickets for the price of RON 5 or subscriptions for RON 10.

Find more information on the event’s website.

Gaudeamus book fair attracted 125,000 visitors last year, remaining one of the most important local events of this kind.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Radio Romania Gaudeamus on Facebook)